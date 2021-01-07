Major League Baseball teams up with Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program

Open to boys & girls 7-14, Saturday, Sept. 18th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (Editor's note: The attached video originally aired July 1, 2021)

Buffalo's Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program is teaming up with Major League Baseball for inaugural Buffalo Pitch Hit & Run competition on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9:30am to 1:00pm at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion. The competition is free and open to boys & girls ages 7-14.

Pitch Hit & Run (PHR) is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. Competitors can compete in either baseball or softball in four age groups: 7-9, 10-12, 13-14. Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd & 3rd place winners in all age groups and both divisions. "Although it is a competition, it is more designed for kids to have fun no matter what their skill level; everyone leaves a winner," says Willie Hutch Jones, Ph.D.

All participants will receive lunch and a voucher for a free ticket to the Buffalo Bisons vs. Lehigh Valley game on September 25th at Sahlen Field where kids are invited to run the bases after the game.

Registration is required, but there will be a few slots available on the day of the event. Visit WHJSC.org or call 716-715-4980 for more details or to register for Saturday's event.

The PHR competitions are a nationwide event typically held in July, but due to COVID 19 restrictions many events were postponed to the fall.