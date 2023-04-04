Missing Vulnerable Adult alert issued for Amherst man

70-year-old Darl Richardson was last seen Monday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. at his home near Millersport Highway & Sheridan Drive.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is asking for help located a missing vulnerable adult.

According to the department, 70-year-old Darl Richardson was last Monday afternoon at his home in the MIllersport and Sheridan area of Amherst. Richardson suffers from Dementia.

He may be wearing blue jeans and a green hooded sweatshirt. He's also described as having a medium build, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Amherst Police say Richardson has previously wandered to the Broadway and Fillmore area, as well as the 2400 block of Bailey Avenue in the City of Buffalo.