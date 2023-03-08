x
Buffalo Police looking for missing teen

The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate 18-year-old Kelsay Klinger.
Credit: Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teen. 

Kelsay Klinger, 18, was last seen around Seneca and Maurice streets in Buffalo.

She is around 5'6" and 150 pounds. She is wearing a black winter hat with silver specks, black crop top with a zipper, men's flannel coat, and red ankle winter boots. She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her right forearm, according to police.

Klinger could be wearing a black wig cut as a bob or a green and purple wig cut to shoulder length.

BPD is asking anyone with information about her location to call 911 immediately. 

