BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

John Kemp, 53, was last seen near 1200 Main Street, between Barker and Bryant streets in Buffalo. Kemp is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a black leather jacket.

Kemp has a cane and walks with a shopping cart.