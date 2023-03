BPD say Vincent Weiser was last seen driving a 2008 black Chevy Cobalt on Tonawanda Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

Vincent Weiser, 61, is reported to have last been seen driving a 2008 black Chevy Cobalt near the end of Tonawanda Street at Vulcan Street, according to police.

Weiser is a white man, and about 5 feet, 11 inches tall.