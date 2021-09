Police describe Kendall Mims as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has been missing since September 22 from an address on Davey Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Police describe Kendall Mims as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 110 pounds. She has been missing since September 22 from an address on Davey Street, in the Lovejoy neighborhood.

Mims had been reported found by Buffalo Police earlier this week after missing for two weeks.