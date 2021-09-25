Buffalo Police investigate overnight shooting on Niagara Street

According to a city spokesperson, a 27-year-old Buffalo man arrived in a personal vehicle at Oishei Children's Hospital early Saturday morning. He had been shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to a city spokesperson, a 27-year-old Buffalo man arrived in a personal vehicle at Oishei Children's Hospital just after 1:45 a.m. He had been shot.

Detectives say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Niagara Street, adding that the shooting appears to be targeted in nature.

Two On Your Side has been told the 27-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital.