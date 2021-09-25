Fillmore district residents enjoy Buffalo Heritage Carousel for free

The event was sponsored by Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski, who said it's important for Fillmore district residents to explore other parts of the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo's Fillmore district had the chance to take a ride on the new Buffalo Heritage Carousel for free.

That was only part of the fun. The first 200 district residents got a free ticket to the museum and $5 annual passes to Reddy Bikeshare.

The event was sponsored by Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski, who said it's important for Fillmore district residents to explore other parts of the city.

"Giving access to my constituents for enriching activities that are happening here in the City of Buffalo is extremely important," Nowakowski said.

"Often times children that grow up in neighborhoods, they don't know much farther than their neighborhoods, so giving them exposure and outlets like this to make sure that they see the beautiful attractions that their city has to offer is extremely important, and it really is a well-rounding experience."

Another fun perk Fillmore district residents were able to indulge in was some free ice cream.