The man arrived in a private vehicle at Erie County Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Buffalo Police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 27-year-old Buffalo man is listed in critical condition after he was shot late Saturday night.

The man arrived in a private vehicle at Erie County Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Buffalo Police. The man arrived at the hospital shortly before midnight.

Detectives say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Koons Avenue, just south of Sycamore Street.