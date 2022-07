The Millennium, 2040 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga, remains open and fully operational.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — One of the region's oldest and largest suburban hotels is headed to the auction block.

Ten-X, a national online commercial real estate firm, has listed the 301-room Millennium Hotel Buffalo for sale with a minimum bid of $2 million. The online sale will take place from Sept. 6 to 8.

