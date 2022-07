Mon Ami is transitioning from a French café/bakery to a restaurant and wine bar, with a new chef and expanded wine selection.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A downtown restaurant is trying out a new concept.

The restaurant opened at 298 Main St. three years ago with a lighter menu of Belgian waffles, Parisian eggs Benedict, chicken salad on croissant and turkey and brie sandwiches. Many of those items will remain on the weekend brunch menu.