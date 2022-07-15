Carmine's restaurant plans move to new site on Transit

It’s a return home of sorts for the restaurant, which previously operated at 4715 Transit until a fire destroyed the business in 2015.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A longtime Italian restaurant in East Amherst is on the move – again.

Carmine’s owner Kelly Jacobbi is moving the restaurant about five miles to 7170 Transit Road in Williamsville, where she is buying the former Novel Restaurant that closed in 2019.