Carmine's restaurant plans move to new site on Transit

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A longtime Italian restaurant in East Amherst is on the move – again.
Carmine’s owner Kelly Jacobbi is moving the restaurant about five miles to 7170 Transit Road in Williamsville, where she is buying the former Novel Restaurant that closed in 2019.
It’s a return home of sorts for the restaurant, which previously operated at 4715 Transit until a fire destroyed the business in 2015. It reopened in 2017 at 9430 Transit in a smaller plaza location with a small dining room and a big takeout business. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.