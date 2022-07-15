Frankie Primo's +39 owner adds bakery/gelato shop to his restaurant lineup

Forno e Gelato +39 opened July 4 weekend at 18 Webster St., offering fresh gelato and baked goods.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A new gelateria in North Tonawanda is the next in a series of restaurant operations from Jay Manno, but it's likely not the last.

Forno e Gelato +39 opened July 4 weekend at 18 Webster St., offering fresh gelato and baked goods. It’s an extension of Frankie Primo’s +39 next door, which opened a year ago at the former Crazy Jake’s at 26 Webster St. as the second location of Manno’s 7-year-old restaurant in downtown Buffalo at 51 W. Chippewa St.

That’s in addition to Soho Buffalo across the street on West Chippewa, where Manno – who joined Soho as manager 23 years ago – will celebrate 10 years as owner in September.