TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Not once ... not twice ... but three times a tractor-trailer got stuck while trying to pass under the Young Street Bridge.

Neighbors in the City of Tonawanda called for action after.

In response, Mayor Rick Davis issued an executive order banning all trucks from using a section of the street near the CSX overpass.

"It's not just putting up signs in a certain spot. They're placed at a position where the drivers will have an out to get off that roadway," explained Capt. Fredric Foels of the Tonawanda Police Department.

The mayor asked the police to step up patrols in the area and implemented a zero-tolerance policy.

People who live near Young Street said they're relieved city leaders are taking their concerns seriously.

"I'm glad to see that even though it may not be fully their responsibility, they're making the effort to try to make it better," said Kristen Jopp, a Tonawanda resident.

But, the ban isn't necessarily off to a great start.

An owner of a business next to the bridge caught footage on her security camera of a semi truck approaching the bridge, then driving in reverse down Young Street.

That happened just a few hours after the restrictions were put in place.

For now, the mayor and the city police are evaluating the success of the ban, hoping for a long term solution.

"This is gonna be a wait and see. We're gonna see what happens and the mayor has indicated that. We're gonna try this through his executive order and see if that will alleviate a lot of the truck traffic on the section," said Capt. Foels.

