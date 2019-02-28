TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It was deja-vu all over again Thursday morning in the City of Tonawanda. For the second time this month, the driver of a tractor-trailer hit the bridge over Young Street

A sign noting the height of the clearing is posted prior to going under the bridge. Earlier this month, a Canadian driver carrying a load of potato chips hit the same span.

The driver was not hurt. It unknown yet on if the driver will face any charges.

