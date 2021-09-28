Mayor Brown's campaign orders "large amount" of stamps for election day

Voters are actually allowed to use stamps for a write-in candidate on election day, stickers are a no-go.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown has learned that Mayor Byron Brown's campaign has ordered a "large amount" of stamps for election day.

The stamps say Byron Brown on them and are legal under state election law. Voters are allowed to use a stamp for a write-in candidate on a ballot.

The stamps will be handed out to Brown supporters ahead of, and potentially on, election day.

The exact number of stamps ordered, however, was not disclosed.

The campaign of @MayorByronBrown confirms to @WGRZ that it has ordered a large number of stamps to assist its supporters in "writing in" Brown's name on the ballot in the upcoming November election. Number of stamps not disclosed. pic.twitter.com/FssHr6Lbft — Steve Brown (@WGRZ_SteveBrown) September 29, 2021

Our partners at Investigative Post outlined some important ballot tips for voters ahead of election day on their recent "Campaign Notes" blog:

Spell your candidate’s name correctly. Incorrect or incomplete spellings are not necessarily disqualifying, but the closer you are to an exact spelling, the more likely your vote is to be counted.

Fill out the bubble for write-in on your ballot, as well as the candidate name. This will ensure that your vote is counted as a write-in on election night.

Write your candidate’s name within the designated write-in box. This will help to ensure your ballot can withstand a legal challenge.

You may use a rubber stamp, but do not use stickers on your ballot. They will not be counted as valid.

Absentee voters, be sure your ballot is postmarked by election day and that you follow all the above guidelines.

You can read that full Investigative Post article about the dos and don'ts of write-in voting here.