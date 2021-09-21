2 On Your Side exclusive poll on Buffalo's mayoral race indicates that Brown has big lead

It is a heated race for the Mayor of Buffalo between Democratic nominee India Walton and the write-in candidate - the incumbent Byron Brown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side political analysts joined our Town Hall to discuss the Mayoral race.

The poll is from a recently completed survey of 653 likely voters who were contacted by text and landline by the Kansas City-based Coefficient polling firm.

The poll results indicate 59% of those surveyed would vote for Brown while 28% would choose Walton.

Potential voters also give Mayor Brown a 60% favorability rating versus 27% favorability for Walton.

Among voters between the ages of 18-34, however, India Walton lead Mayor Brown 68% to 29%.

When asked what the most important issues were in the mayoral race, 31% responded with public safety, 18% economic growth, 10% education, 10% roads and infrastructure, 9% COVID-19 restrictions, 9% employment opportunities, and 13% other topics.