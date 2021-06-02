Lynne Dixon announces candidacy for Erie County Comptroller

The former Erie County legislator made the announcement on her Facebook page Saturday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Deputy Erie County Comptroller Lynne Dixon announced Saturday morning that she is running for Erie County comptroller.

The former Erie County legislator made the announcement on her Facebook page and said she is running to ensure that government leaders are working for the people of Erie County. Dixon released a statement saying in part, "The best way to do that is ensure a system of checks and balances in our government."

Dixon ran for the position of Erie County Executive back in 2019 and lost to current Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Current Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw announced last month that he will not be running for another term and will instead run for the position of Hamburg Town supervisor.