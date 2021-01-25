Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw running for Town of Hamburg supervisor position

Mychajliw released a video on his social media pages saying he's running for the job to "continue serving a community my family calls home."

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw will not be running for another term this year, instead the county comptroller formally announced Monday that he plans on running for the position of Hamburg Town supervisor in November.

"I cannot wait to hold the line on taxes, reduce government spending, fund police, and create a culture where businesses can thrive," Mychajliw said.

Mychajliw added that he will never give up on opening the region's economy and fighting for small businesses.

Mychajliw is a big supporter of former President Donald Trump.