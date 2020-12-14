Community activist India Walton announces candidacy for Buffalo mayor

India Walton says she knows what she's up against, but says she's ready. Mayor Byron Brown is in his fourth term and has the advantages of incumbency and fundraising

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, Buffalo activist India Walton announced her candidacy for mayor of Buffalo.

The former Fruit Belt Land Trust executive director has been very outspoken on city issues involving housing, the police and social justice. Walton says she knows what she's up against, but says she is ready.

"I'm running for mayor of Buffalo because my story should not be exceptional," Walton said. "All of us deserve to thrive. I'm called to serve, I'm called to serve and no matter how much I try to run, I just can't help it. I find myself always being wherever the issue is. As a bedside nurse taking care of our most vulnerable babies in the NICU."

Mayor Byron Brown is in his fourth term and has the advantages of incumbency and fundraising. 2 On Your Side reached out to Brown for a response, and we were told he is focused on his mission.