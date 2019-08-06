BUFFALO, N.Y. — Would you try a wing sauce ice cream?

Lake Effect Ice Cream did just that. The shop announced a new flavor on Friday called "Medium, Extra Creamy," which is available at its locations in both Lockport and on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.

"We are very proud (and a little afraid) to welcome our new ice cream flavor," the shop said in a tweet.

This past spring, Lake Effect Ice Cream turned the infamous Butter Lamb into an ice cream cake in the weeks leading up to Easter.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Lake Effect Ice Cream to sell Butter Lamb ice cream cake

'Lake Effect vs Lake Effect': Diner suing ice cream stand over name

Out 2 Eat: Ice Cream