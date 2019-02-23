BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of "Lake Effect Diner" in Buffalo are suing Lockport's "Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream" claiming it's violating its trademark.

The diner wants the ice cream shop to stop using the words "lake effect" and even wants profits from ice cream made under that name.

The owners of "Lake Effect Ice Cream" shop release a statement on their Facebook regarding the lawsuit:

"Mr. Curtin’s lawsuit against us was an incredible shock and a huge disappointment. For at least 10 years, we have known Mr. Curtin through events and mutual acquaintances in the Buffalo food scene. Mr. Curtin showed no problems coexisting in the same marketplace with us. His threats against us began more than a year ago with letters from his attorney demanding money for use of the phrase “Lake Effect.” The letters subsequently stopped, and we didn’t hear from him again for almost a year. We thought that these upsetting allegations were over. That is until a few days ago..."

You can read the full statement in its entirety in the post below:

The owner of "Lake Effect Diner" tells 2 On Your Side that he has no comment since it is pending litigation.

We will have more on this story tonight on Channel 2 News at 11, including legal analysis on who has the trademark to "Lake Effect."