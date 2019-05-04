Just in time for the Easter season!

Lake Effect Ice Cream is getting in on the Easter festivities this year by turning the infamous Butter Lamb into an ice cream cake.

Yes. Butter Lamb ice cream cake.

The ice creamery says there is a limited amount of Butter Lamb ice cream cakes that have been made and they are going fast.

Lake Effect says you may order and pick them up from their location in Lockport or the one on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.

They are being sold for $20. More information on how to order one can be found here.