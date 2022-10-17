Jamestown Police discover a body Monday

According to the news release, the body of a white man was found in a wooded area behind the 100 block of E. 2nd Street.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department said officers recovered a body Monday.

Police are working to confirm the identification of the body with family members and said the situation is suspicious.

The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are both helping with the investigation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information is asked to call the Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537.