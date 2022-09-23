Police looking for more leads in Yolanda Bindics case

Yolanda Bindics was reported missing in August 2004, last seen in Jamestown. Her body was found by hunters 30 miles away in Sinclairville in 2006.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is looking to the public to help them solve the murder of Yolanda Bindics.

Bindics, a mother of four children, was reported missing in August 2004, last seen in Jamestown. Her body was found by hunters 30 miles away in Sinclairville in September 2006.

Bindics was last seen leaving the Family Dollar store on Fluvanna Avenue in the City of Jamestown on August 10, 2004 around 8:10 p.m.

Police say, at the same time, the father of Bindics' youngest child, Clarence Carte, walked out of a Kwik Fill store on Fluvanna Avenue and Washington Street. Carte is shown on surveillance video at the store.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who saw or spoke to Carte between the hours 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2004.

Police are also looking for anyone that may have seen or spoken to Bindics between 8 p.m. Aug. 10 and 6 a.m. Aug. 11, 2004.

Jamestown Police listed Carte as a person of interest in the case, but he has not been charged.

Last year, 2 On Your Side spoke with Jamestown Police Captain Robert Samuelson, who has been investigating the case for more than a decade.

"What we've done is we've been able to take some additional leads and go from there," he said. "We are still trying to connect some of the pieces that quite frankly don't make sense to us."