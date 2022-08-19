Body found, retrieved in the Lower Niagara River

The body was taken to the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Fort Niagara State Park. There are no details about the man's age or race at this time.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A body was found in the Lower Niagara River on Friday morning.

Niagara County Dispatch was notified of a body floating in the river at 11:51 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard was called to the scene in the Town of Porter, where it retrieved the body.

