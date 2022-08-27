x
BPD: Missing young woman's death ruled a homicide

Jalia Marrero, 18, was reported missing on May 21 and her body was found on June 9 in a wooded area in North Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said the death of a young Buffalo woman who was reported missing has been ruled a homicide. 

Jalia Marerro, 18, was reported missing on May 21. She was last seen on May 8 or 9.

RELATED: Buffalo Police recover body of missing teen

On June 9, Marerro's body was discovered in a wooded area south of Delsan Court in North Buffalo.

On Saturday, a spokesperson with the Buffalo Police Department said the Erie County Medical Examiners Office has ruled the case a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

   

