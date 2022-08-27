BPD: Missing young woman's death ruled a homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said the death of a young Buffalo woman who was reported missing has been ruled a homicide.
Jalia Marerro, 18, was reported missing on May 21. She was last seen on May 8 or 9.
On June 9, Marerro's body was discovered in a wooded area south of Delsan Court in North Buffalo.
On Saturday, a spokesperson with the Buffalo Police Department said the Erie County Medical Examiners Office has ruled the case a homicide.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.