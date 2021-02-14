Hunter's Hope holds annual bear, gift bag giveaway as drive-up event

The charity was started by Jim and Jill Kelly after the death of their son, Hunter, to a rare degenerative disorder.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Hunter's Hope foundation held its annual bear and gift bag giveaway on Saturday.

The charity was started by Jim and Jill Kelly after the death of their son, Hunter, to a rare degenerative disorder. This year the foundation overcame COVID-19 restrictions with a drive-up event at Bills Stadium.

The event was followed by a virtual prayer this year to instill a little hope.

"We knew when we started this foundation it was not going to help our son," Jim Kelly said. "We knew and saw how much he suffered and knew we had to do something for other families, for other kids."

Jim Kelly says the foundation hopes to return to the Bills Fieldhouse next year.