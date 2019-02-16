BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 21st Hunter's Day of Hope and Prayer For Children took place Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo Bills' Ad Pro Training Center.

The day is celebrated on the closest Saturday to February 14, which is both Hunter and Jim Kelly's birthday.

Kelly says he hopes more children are given opportunities for a healthy life through the foundation's work.

"The mission is to make a difference, and we already have through Hunter's life," he said. "Even though he's not here, through his life we've already changed so many lives and kids who in the past would not have had a chance to take that step or they wouldn't be here now.

"Through the screening process and getting more kids screened every year in the state of New York, makes it all worthwhile."

2 On Your Side's Melissa Holmes was there to help host this year's event.