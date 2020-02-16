ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The 22nd annual Hunter's Day of Hope and Prayer was held Saturday at the ADPRO Sports Training House in Orchard Park.

There were many family-friendly events happening, including music and dancing. It was also a celebration of children.

Jim Kelly and his late son, Hunter, shared the same birthday, February 14. Hunter died in 2005 from Krabbe disease, which is also known as globoid cell leukodystrophy.

2 On Your Side's Melissa Holmes was on hand for Saturday's festivities.

RELATED: More than $2 million in funding to aid Krabbe disease research

RELATED: 21st Hunter's Day of Hope and Prayer celebrated

RELATED: Bills restructure Lotulelei's contract