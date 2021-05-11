Holiday jeep food drive happening Saturday for WNY Heroes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family known for their decked out holiday jeep is holding a food drive this weekend to benefit the WNY Heroes organization.
The Wascak family will have their "Christmas Jeep" parked outside the Lancaster Youth Bureau and Senior Center on Saturday, Nov. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. They will be playing Christmas music and handing out free coffee and hot chocolate from Tim Hortons.
Organizers are asking for paper goods, dry goods and gift cards. You can see the full list of items needed below:
Paper goods
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Kleenex
- Paper plates
- Napkins
Dry goods
- Beans
- Rice
- Crackers
- Mac and Cheese
- Pasta Roni.. etc
Gift Cards:
- $5 Tim Hortons gift cards
- $10 Tops Markets cards for gas/food
- $10 Walmart cards for food, clothes, school supplies, etc..
Please enter from Jaycee Road and follow the flow of traffic. There will be free coffee and hot chocolate. There will also be handmade items for sale. Proceeds go to the WNY Heroes. You can get your picture taken with the Christmas Jeep and enjoy the Christmas music.