Holiday jeep food drive happening Saturday for WNY Heroes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family known for their decked out holiday jeep is holding a food drive this weekend to benefit the WNY Heroes organization.

The Wascak family will have their "Christmas Jeep" parked outside the Lancaster Youth Bureau and Senior Center on Saturday, Nov. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. They will be playing Christmas music and handing out free coffee and hot chocolate from Tim Hortons.

Organizers are asking for paper goods, dry goods and gift cards. You can see the full list of items needed below:

Paper goods

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Kleenex

Paper plates

Napkins

Dry goods

Beans

Rice

Crackers

Mac and Cheese

Pasta Roni.. etc

Gift Cards:

$5 Tim Hortons gift cards

$10 Tops Markets cards for gas/food

$10 Walmart cards for food, clothes, school supplies, etc..

