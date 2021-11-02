Gateway-Longview looking for Western New Yorkers to assist with annual gift drive

Gateway-Longview says physical gifts are preferred for its Adopt-An-Angel gift drive, but will also accept select gift cards.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the holidays drawing closer, Gateway-Longview is asking Western New Yorkers to lend a hand and assist with its annual gift drive.

Through Gateway-Longview's Adopt-An-Angel gift drive, the organization partners with individuals, businesses, universities and church groups to not only provide emergency needs for at-risk children and families, but to also help fulfill wish lists and provide Christmas gifts to those in need.

Last year over 40 individuals and organizations partnered with Gateway-Longview in the gift drive. In result Gateway-Longview says nearly 1,000 gifts were distributed to families and children across Western New York last year.

"The enthusiasm that our individual and organizational partners have for this event every year is incredible," said Carolyne DeFranco, president and CEO of Gateway-Longview. "The impact these gifts make on our youth cannot be overstated. Again this year, in light of the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for these gifts is even greater."

Gateway-Longview says physical gifts are preferred for its Adopt-An-Angel gift drive, but will also accept gift cards from Walmart, Target, Amazon or a local grocery store such as Tops, Wegmans, or Aldi. The organization says people can donate as little or as much as they feel comfortable with, adding that the general gift average is $50 per angel.

"When you Adopt-An-Angel, you’re giving the gift of hope to children, teenagers, and young adults in need during the holiday season," said Gary J. Rouleau, V.P of foundation and organization advancement of Gateway-Longview. "We are thankful and grateful to the community for all of your support during these challenging times."

Anyone looking to participate in the Adopt-An-Angel gift drive can sign up online by clicking here and fill out the form or call (716) 783-3220. After the form has been filled out, Gateway-Longview says a representative will be in touch to match up the donor with an angel's wish list.