Canisius High School hosts drive-thru food drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius High School will be collecting food donations for those in need this holiday season. On November 6, Western New Yorkers will be able to drive up and drop off non-perishable food items at a drive-thru food drive.

The food drive will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Canisius High School located at 1180 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. All donations will be donated to the St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Following the drive thru, students and staff will transport all donated items to St. Luke's on Walden Avenue.

Saturday's drive-thru food drive is part of the high school's weeks-long Great Ignatian Challenge food drive, which happens every year among Jesuit High Schools across the Northeast.

"A major part of Jesuit education is fostering an ongoing desire to serve the needs of others. Saturday's event is an opportunity for us to show our care for the community through our actions" said Canisius President Fr. David Ciancimino, S.J.