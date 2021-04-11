Christmas in the Country returns to Hamburg Fairgrounds

The four-day event features hundreds of holiday exhibitors.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — With Halloween now behind us, it’s time to think about Christmas in the Country. Sorry Thanksgiving!

Christmas in the Country is a four-day shopping bonanza that has Western New Yorkers circling the first weekend in November on their calendar every year. It is held at the Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill went behind the scenes Wednesday as exhibitors filed into the WNY Event Center to set up their displays.

It’s a lot of work to create their miniature shops. There are five buildings, hundreds of vendors and thousands of eager shoppers for the next four days.

Some of the vendors will have a local feel. Christmas in the Country is just a short drive for many of theses exhibitors. Others drive a thousand miles or more to get here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5. On Saturday, Nov. 6 the event goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 7 it goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 to enter with free return passes to come back another day.

You can purchase tickets at the door, or online at www.WNYPremierpromotions.com.

Masks are not required if you’re vaccinated. This will be an event where masked and unmasked people will coexist and shop in harmony, in the true spirit of Christmas.