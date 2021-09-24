Hamburg man gets 30 years in prison for producing child pornography

Robert Chapline, 61, was convicted of coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man learned his fate Friday for his conviction to a charge of production of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge Frank Geraci, Jr. sentenced Robert Chapline, 61, to 30 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says between February of 2016 and October of 2017, Chapline coerced a minor took pictures of the victim getting out of a shower and then posing in a bedroom.