Alden man pleaded guilty to child pornography charge

Brandon Kidder, 37, pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Judge for possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Brandon Kidder, 37, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Higgins, who handled the case, said Kidder downloaded images and videos of child pornography onto his cellphone from the dark web. He downloaded the images from a dark website featuring "Hurtcore" materials, which means any depiction of violent child pornography.

On Jan. 28, 2020, the FBI executed a search warrant and seized devices and electronic storage media. Over 600 images and videos of child pornography, including minors under the age of 12 and depictions of violence were found.