Registered sex offender charged with production of child pornography

US Attorney's office alleges Juan Quinones-Rivera, 39, was using Snapchat to request and receive child pornography.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with production of child pornography.

Juan Quinones-Rivera, 39, was discovered to have alleged child pornography images that he asked for and received through Snapchat, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin Higgins.

Higgins said that on April 21, 2019, New York State Parole contacted the FBI after a parole officer discovered Quinones-Rivera was in possession of a cell phone, which is a violation of his parole.

The parole officer found Snapchat messages between Quinones-Rivera and a female. A search of the phone recovered numerous videos and images of suspected child pornography, Higgins stated.

Quinones-Rivera requested and received about 50 videos and photos from the victim. Investigators also recovered sexually explicit text conversations between Quinones-Rivera and the victim.