Amherst man pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography

Gary Todd Baker, 52, pleaded guilty on Friday. His charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Friday.

Gary Todd Baker, 52, had previously been convicted of possession of child pornography, only for police to find he was in possession of images of child pornography eight days into his probation.

Baker was convicted in 2020 by Erie County Court of possession of a sexual performance by a child under the age of 16, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff. Baker was designated a level 2 sex offender and sentenced to 10 years probation.

A routine check found an internet-capable cellphone and a bag containing torn-up images that were confirmed to depict child pornography. Baker was arrested on May 28, 2020, and was found to be in possession of hundreds of child pornography images.