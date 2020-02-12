Grand Island man indicted for killing dog

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Brian N. Kline allegedly hit and kicked a toy poodle on Baseline Road last March.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A Grand Island man is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly killing a dog last spring.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Daniel N. Kline, 42, allegedly hit and kicked a toy poodle on Baseline Road on March 12. The dog's owner found the animal dead in its crate the next day.

Kline was arraigned Tuesday morning; he remains free without bail until his next court date set for December 10.