Grand Island man indicted for killing dog

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Brian N. Kline allegedly hit and kicked a toy poodle on Baseline Road last March.
Credit: ECSO
Brian N. Kline

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A Grand Island man is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly killing a dog last spring.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Daniel N. Kline, 42, allegedly hit and kicked a toy poodle on Baseline Road on March 12. The dog's owner found the animal dead in its crate the next day.

Kline was arraigned Tuesday morning; he remains free without bail until his next court date set for December 10.

He faces a maximum of two years behind bars if convicted of the charge.

