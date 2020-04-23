BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a 5 month-old Siberian Husky earlier this week.

On March 20, police say the dog owner found Brian Benjamin, 67, standing over his unconscious dog. Investigators said Benjamin fled the scene and the owner tried CPR on the dog before taking it to a local animal hospital. The dog was pronounced dead. Police said the dog died from blunt force trauma.

Benjamin was identified in Niagara Falls and arrested on Tuesday. He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and will appear in court on May 19.

