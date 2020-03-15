GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A Grand Island man was arrested after allegedly beating a dog to death, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the pet's owner found the dog dead in its crate on March 13, which led to an investigation.

A neighbor gave deputies their home surveillance footage after hearing about the dog's death. The footage allegedly showed Brian Cline, 41, striking and kicking the animal.

Cline has been charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty of animals from the Agriculture and Market Law and a felony count of criminal mischief.

Cline is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

