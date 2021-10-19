Gov. Kathy Hochul signs Open Meetings law to increase transparency

Hochul says the bill will allow her administration to be the most transparent administration in the state of New York.

NEW YORK — During Gov. Kathy Hochul's COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, the New York governor addressed governmental transparency and the steps her administration is taking to restore people's faith in government.

On Tuesday, Hochul signed a bill that requires documents that are discussed at meetings to be made available to the public upon request, or posted to the public body's website at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

"At minimum I believe that every government agency in the state of New York that's subjected to the Open Meetings law should provide this information because the best constituents we have are informed constituents," Hochul said.

"They have a right to know what's on the agenda, they have a right to contact their elected officials are to share their concerns. And in cases where that information is not available until the last minute, or at the meeting, that denies the public of what I believe they are rightly entitled to."