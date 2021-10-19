NY releases new COVID-19 data hub

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, the new data hub will allow anyone to access the state's latest COVID-19 information as soon as it's available.

NEW YORK — As a way to increase transparency with New Yorkers, Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state's new COVID-19 data hub has officially gone live.

According to Hochul, the new data hub will allow anyone to access the state's latest COVID-19 information as soon as it's available. The new COVID-19 data landing page will also feature 10 new data sets: COVID-19 school report card, nursing home and daycare facility fatalities, vaccine completion by county, hospitalization by gender and zip codes, and information on hospitalizations and beds.

Hochul says the state is going to continue to add more data sets over the next few weeks. Anyone can access the data hub by going online to www.ny.gov/covid19data.

In terms of the most recent COVID-19 data, Hochul says the state is in a "holding pattern" with numbers stabilizing. In addition, Hochul says the hospitalization numbers appear to be flattening. However with this in mind, the governor once again stressed that the state is heading into a vulnerable time.

"You've heard me say it every week - I'm going to continue saying it - we're heading into a vulnerable time," Hochul said. "And we're not getting complacent. And we are hopeful that this is the last Halloween when parents have to worry about whether their children should go trick-or-treating."

In Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing, Hochul also reminded New Yorkers that there are only two weeks left to enter the state's "Vax and Win" football sweepstakes.

With the Vax and Win sweepstakes, anyone 12 years old or older who gets vaccinated now until Oct. 25, can enter to win prizes from the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants, and the New York Jets. Some prizes include game tickets, special in-game experiences, stadium tours, signed gear, FaceTime calls with alumni players and more.

According to the state, anyone looking to participate in the vaccine sweepstakes must receive their first COVID-19 vaccination at least one day before submitting their entry. Those interested in applying for the vaccine sweepstakes can do so by going to ny.gov/vaxandwin.