Construction begins on project in Orleans county to mitigate flooding

The $2.5 million project in the Town of Yates will also upgrade a popular park.

YATES CENTER, N.Y. — Construction on a multipurpose project that will accomplish one objective of reducing flooding has begun in Orleans County.

The Town of Yates was awarded a $2.5 million resiliency project as a part of New York State's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. The $2.5 million will go towards mitigating future flooding and upgrading the Yates Town Park.

Historic flooding in 2019 caused erosion along the shoreline, and the use of the park was hampered because of poor runoff conditions, which posed safety risks. The project will repair the damage and ensure the park is able to be used while there is significant flooding.

The park will close on Monday, October 18, and remain closed until construction is finished. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the beginning of construction on Monday.

"Through REDI, New York State is continuing its promise to the Lake Ontario shoreline communities in assisting in their fight against the effects of climate change," Hochul said.

"Ensuring our infrastructure is strong and reliable, and our shorelines are fortified is vital in protecting our residents, as well as safeguarding the economies of shoreline communities. The Town of Yates Park expansion project will do just that, as well as increase the recreational opportunities for both residents and visitors to the town."

The improvement being made to the park include: