Gillibrand calling on Congress to pass emergency LIHEAP funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Buffalo on Monday as part of a push to secure more money to help New Yorkers keep their homes warm.

Gillibrand is calling on Congress to deliver more funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in the next coronavirus relief package. Gillibrand says robust funding to LIHEAP would provide critical assistance for low-income households as well as seniors.

The first COVID stimulus package included $900 million in HEAP aid, which Gillibrand says is completely committed already, and she wants that money to be part of any COVID relief bill that eventually gets voted on in Congress.

The senator says LIHEAP will need at least $10 million in emergency funding to keep up with the current need across the country.

“The financial strain of the pandemic has hit New Yorkers hard, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. For months, cash-strapped individuals and families have worried if they can keep their lights on, warm their homes, and put food on the table. With unemployment remaining at record highs, Congress cannot wait to deliver vital relief,” said Senator Gillibrand.

“LIHEAP is well-positioned to rapidly respond to, and support the needs of, households that are struggling to heat their homes this winter. Funding the program will provide a lifeline to New Yorkers in need and I will fight to ensure it’s included in the next relief package.”