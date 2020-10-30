Home heating help available starting Monday

Applications for Erie County's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) will be accepted starting this Monday, November 2.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you need help paying your heating bill during these upcoming colder months, mark this Monday, November 2 on your calendar.

That is the first day applications will be accepted for Erie County's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

Due to coronavirus restrictions in place this year, those looking for help are encouraged to apply online if possible instead of coming down to the HEAP office. Funds are limited so you're encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

“HEAP opening day is always busy. In light of COVID-19-related safety concerns, we are urging residents with heat service currently on and without a shut off notice to file HEAP applications online at www.mybenefits.ny.gov , by emailing heaphotline@erie.gov to request an application, or by calling the HEAP Phone Center at 716-858-7644,” said Karen Rybicki, DSS First Deputy Commissioner.

"As in previous years, outreach events have been scheduled to assist Erie County residents with completing HEAP applications.”

Outreach events can be found on the Erie County Social Services website. Eligibility and benefits are based on income, household size and primary heating source, as well as the presence of a vulnerable household member who is under six years old or over the age of 60, or is permanently disabled. Eligible households can receive one regular HEAP benefit per program year.