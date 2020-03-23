BUFFALO, N.Y. —

For people who are in need of benefits from SNAP and HEAP, officials are saying they should apply online only to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that in-person meetings will now be for emergencies only -- like homelessness or having in-home utilities shut off.

For those who are already receiving those benefits, there is no need to re-apply.

