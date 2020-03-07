State makes additional cooling assistance available to those with health issues

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the application period for a free air conditioner for eligible households has been extended through August.

ALBANY, N.Y. — If you or someone in your household is dealing with a health issue made worse by the heat, there is help available.

The NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) is making an additional $9 million in assistance available to help low income residents with health issues stay cool. The funding provides an air conditioner to eligible households with a family member who suffers a serious medical condition that can be aggravated by extreme heat.

Funds are available through the Home Energey Assistance Program (HEAP) and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the application period has been extended through August.

"Many areas of the state have experienced sweltering temperatures, which can pose a life-threatening challenge to our most vulnerable New Yorkers," OTDA Commissioner Mike Hein said. "This timely expansion of such a critical program will help thousands of other low-income residents to stay cool and safe in their homes as we approach the hottest days of the season."

Assistance has now been extended to include those living in subsidized housing. Previously, those residents were excluded if heat was included in their rent.