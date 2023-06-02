Funeral services held for beloved community member 'Claire'

Gomez was killed after an SUV involved in a chase hit her near Main and Utica in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friends and family of Clara 'Claire' Gomez are said their final goodbyes to the beloved member of the Buffalo community.

Claire's wake was held at the Lombardo funeral home Linwood Avenue. Her funeral was held at St. Matthew Cemetery.

Marlon Servance, 22, of Buffalo is charged with possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Servance is accused of shooting at a vehicle in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street on May 23. The shots fired caused the other vehicle to crash at Main and Utica streets.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says there may be more charges added.