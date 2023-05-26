Man charged in connection with death of homeless woman facing federal charges

A homeless woman, known to the community and identified by Buffalo Police as Clara 'Claire' Gomez, was struck by the vehicle and died.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man, already facing charges in connection with the death of a beloved member of the Buffalo community, is now facing a federal charge.

Marlon Servance, 22, of Buffalo is charged with possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Servance is accused of shooting at a vehicle in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street on May 23. The shots fired caused the other vehicle to crash at Main and Utica streets.

A homeless woman, known to the community and identified by Buffalo Police as Clara "Claire" Gomez, was struck by the vehicle and died.

Investigators say Servance initially fled the scene, but was later taken into custody by Buffalo Police officers.

"We are still trying to to determine what caused the initial car chase," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

A search was conducted and investigators say they found a black, semi-automatic Smith and Wesson firearm with an obliterated serial number. Investigators say they also found numerous fired cartridge casings in Servance's vehicle.

Servance was arraigned in federal court and is currently being held until a detention hearing, which is scheduled for May 30.

If convicted, Servance could face up to 15 years in prison on the federal charge.

Servance is also facing other charges, including Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

The Erie County District Attorney says there may be more charges added.